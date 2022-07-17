PAC Global Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

