PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $94.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 691.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after buying an additional 1,270,422 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.