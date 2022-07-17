PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54.02 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.24 or 0.00015410 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $469.53 million and $54.02 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 312,743,776 coins and its circulating supply is 145,005,060 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

