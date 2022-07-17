Pangolin (PNG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $304,185.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $304,185.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 463.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.02715273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,660,655 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

