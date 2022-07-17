Pangolin (PNG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $304,185.00

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $304,185.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 463.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.02715273 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,660,655 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
