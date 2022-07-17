Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.09.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 50.82%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

