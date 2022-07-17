Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,791 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.55.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $332.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.52 and a 200-day moving average of $349.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

