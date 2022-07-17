Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 8,755 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,906,000 after acquiring an additional 753,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,347,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,362,000 after buying an additional 228,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,020,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.27 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

