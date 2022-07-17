Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

COST stock opened at $522.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.19. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

