Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 27,501 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

