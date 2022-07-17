Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 46.13% and a return on equity of 18.14%.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $243,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $60,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,389.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,239 shares of company stock worth $591,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

