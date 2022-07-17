Pascal Price Tops $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (PASC)

Pascal (PASC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Pascal coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Pascal has a total market capitalization of $767,452.38 and $88.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pascal has traded 249.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00039375 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,947.81 or 0.99992311 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
Pascal Coin Profile
PASC is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,537,250 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org.
Pascal Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.
