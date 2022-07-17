PAYCENT One Day Volume Hits $123.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (PYN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $11,147.81 and approximately $123.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.81 or 1.00026731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

