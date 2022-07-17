PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 6.3 %

PayPal stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.