PayPie (PPP) Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

PayPie (PPP) traded up 197.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. PayPie has a market capitalization of $520,014.00 and $479.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,010.67 or 0.99991339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

