Pendle Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $343,708.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 493.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.54 or 0.02879384 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022180 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.
Pendle Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Buying and Selling Pendle
