PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after buying an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

