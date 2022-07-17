Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Position Boosted by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,357 shares during the quarter. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,716 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,897,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,117,000 after acquiring an additional 946,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 29,960.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 240,280 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 294,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 129,894 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 110,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently -41.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWP. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

