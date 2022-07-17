PERI Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $855,166.72 (PERI)

PERI Finance (PERI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One PERI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. PERI Finance has a market capitalization of $855,166.72 and approximately $571,904.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PERI Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00035217 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022039 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.
About PERI Finance
PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,615,440 coins and its circulating supply is 8,540,090 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance.
PERI Finance Coin Trading
