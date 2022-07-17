Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Up 81.3% in June

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILPMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Permanent TSB Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.11.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.