Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Update

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PSNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. 323,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $184.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.67. Personalis has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $31,703.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $113,919. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 527.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

