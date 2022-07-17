Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Pharming Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.