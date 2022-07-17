Phore (PHR) Trading 43.1% Lower Over Last Week

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $169,711.10 and $5.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,439,031 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

