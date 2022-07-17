PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,855. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

