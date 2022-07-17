Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 157,994 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after buying an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 46,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.