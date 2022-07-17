Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average is $209.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.