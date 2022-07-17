Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 126,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,000. Bottomline Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

