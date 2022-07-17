Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,165 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.