Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $354.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.