Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 715 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $354.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

