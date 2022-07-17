Piper Sandler Cuts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $120.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.63.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,379,000 after purchasing an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

