Piper Sandler Lowers Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $65.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $2,081,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,367.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $2,081,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,367.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,832 shares of company stock worth $6,278,917 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

