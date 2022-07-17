Pitbull Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Pitbull has a total market cap of $35.25 million and $799,518.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pitbull coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pitbull has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035972 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00021971 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.
Pitbull Profile
Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.
Pitbull Coin Trading
