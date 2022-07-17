Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in June

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Planet 13 Stock Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS PLNHF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.31. 296,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Planet 13 has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.43.
About Planet 13
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet 13 (PLNHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.