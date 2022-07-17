Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in June

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,314,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Planet 13 Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS PLNHF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.31. 296,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Planet 13 has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

Get Planet 13 alerts:

About Planet 13

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.