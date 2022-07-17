PlayGame 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,169.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $277,891.02 and approximately $4,169.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

