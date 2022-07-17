Plaza Retail REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$27.90 million during the quarter.
