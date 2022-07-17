Polkamarkets Hits One Day Trading Volume of $299,654.00 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $299,654.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,473,545 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

