PolkaWar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $126,866.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $584,839.79 and $126,866.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041224 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022266 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002005 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 52,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.