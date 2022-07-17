Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Cap Reaches $4.63 Million

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00006478 BTC on major exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $452,883.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

