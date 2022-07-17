Power Ledger Price Tops $0.29 (POWR)

Power Ledger (POWR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded flat against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,269.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Power Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

