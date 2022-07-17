PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,765,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

