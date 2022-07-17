Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APTS opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 141,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.