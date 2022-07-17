Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Price Target Increased to C$3.35 by Analysts at CIBC

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$3.10 to C$3.35 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price objective on Probe Metals and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Probe Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:PRB opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.29 million and a P/E ratio of -8.58. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.33.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals ( CVE:PRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Probe Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

