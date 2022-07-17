Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market cap of $329,781.80 and approximately $31,639.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,195 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

