Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,362,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,822 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 5.1% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $220,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.01 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.74.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.