Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTRA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,809. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Equities analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

