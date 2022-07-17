Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Price Performance

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock remained flat at $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

