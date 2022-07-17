Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Price Performance
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel stock remained flat at $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.
Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (NILSY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.