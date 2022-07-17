PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.95 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 98,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

