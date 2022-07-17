Qcash Price Hits $0.0842 on Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $38.74 million and $37.86 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 493.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.54 or 0.02879384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling Qcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.