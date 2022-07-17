QuadrantProtocol Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $1,149.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,187.51 or 1.00027591 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009014 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003581 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.
Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.