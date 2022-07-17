Quiztok Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.08 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,688,337,249 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Buying and Selling Quiztok

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

