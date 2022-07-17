Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Update

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,900 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the June 15th total of 896,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Rafael

In related news, Chairman Howard S. Jonas purchased 3,225,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,338,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,362.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rafael in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Trading Up 3.8 %

Rafael Company Profile

RFL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 111,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $45.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.90. Rafael has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

